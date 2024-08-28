Chargers Acquire Quarterback in Trade With Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers have acquired quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
The Chargers are sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Falcons for Heinicke.
The terms of the trade have not been revealed. The former Falcon and Atlanta native signed a two-year deal with the team in 2023, where he appeared in five games with four starts and passed for 890 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions last season.
Heinicke could serve as possibly the second-string quarterback behind superstar Justin Herbert. He will bring a ton of experience and leadership to the team and could serve as a viable starter if worse comes to worst with the Bolts this season.
The Falcons switched back and forth between Heinicke and Desmond Ridder all year, which resulted in an underwhelming season that ended with them firing their head coach, Arthur Smith. The Falcons finished with a 7-10 record, third in the NFC South.
In his career, Heinicke has recorded a 13-15 record, completed 604 passes for 6,635 yards, 39 touchdowns, 28 interceptions, and has completed 62.5 percent of his passes in 38 games and 29 starts.
Heinicke will now join the seventh team of his career, which dates back to 2015. The 31-year-old got his start with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the next three seasons with the Vikings until he was released with an injury settlement at the start of the 2017 season.
Heinicke joined the New England Patriots practice squad for a brief stint in 2017. After only a few weeks, he was released. Almost two months later, he joined the Houston Texans practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in Dec. 2017 to back up T.J. Yates following an injury. On Christmas Day 2017, he made his NFL debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was short-lived, as he suffered a concussion after completing only one pass attempt. Houston waived Heinicke in April 2018.
After that, Heinicke joined the Carolina Panthers, and after he was released prior to the 2019 season, he was allocated to the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL before the 2020 XFL Draft.
Heinicke made a name for himself after staying in the then-Washington Football Team's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Alex Smith was ruled out due to injury. Heinicke completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, threw a touchdown and an interception, and rushed for a touchdown in a 31–23 loss.
The veteran quarterback's career has been a whirlwind, and now he will head to Los Angeles to help turn the organization around, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
