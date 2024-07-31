Chargers Hall of Famer Returns to Hype Up 2024 Team
Hall of Fame former San Diego-era Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson spoke to the current Los Angeles Chargers team at training camp Tuesday. Tomlinson, who remains involved with the Chargers organization as a special assistant to owner Dean Spanos, was on the field at The Bolt facility in El Segundo, California.
Tomlinson starred for the San Diego Chargers, as one of the greatest players in franchise history. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Tomlinson played nine seasons of football with the Chargers. Tomlinson began his career with eight straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including back-to-back 1,600-yard seasons in 2002 and 2003.
Tomlinson had the best season of his career in 2006, when he rushed for a career-high 1,815 yards and an NFL-record 28 touchdowns. He also caught 56 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns, setting the NFL single-season records for rushing touchdowns and touchdowns from scrimmage. Tomlinson was named the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year after the season.
Following his time with the Chargers, Tomlinson went on to spend two seasons with the New York Jets. He retired with 3,174 carries for 13,684 rushing yards and 145 touchdowns along with 624 catches for 4,772 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He remains the Chargers' franchise record-holder in career carries, rushing yards, touchdowns and single-season carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns.
This is not the first time Tomlinson has been with the team this year. Tomlinson previously joined the Chargers this offseason for the team's fourth annual golf invitational, with the proceeds going to benefit the Chargers Impact Fund.
