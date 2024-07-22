Chargers News: LA's Super Bowl Chances Prior to Start of Training Camp
With new coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz at the helm, the revamped Los Angeles Chargers have made some controversial moves this offseason, between some questionable draft picks and risky trades and free agency decisions.
Harbaugh and Hortiz are both well-known for prioritizing the run game over receptions, and accordingly opted to ditch their top two 2023 wideouts, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen (who was traded to the Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (who was cut), while using their No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in April to select offensive lineman Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, rather than top-shelf receiver options like Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers. L.A. drafted Ladd McConkey out of Georgia in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick.
For good measure, Los Angeles also let its best running back under Brandon Staley last year, Austin Ekeler, depart in free agency for the Washington Commanders.
Now, the team is shifting priorities to focus on a running back-heavy offense around rocket-armed Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
So, fresh off a 5-12 season finish in 2023, how likely is a Super Bowl for the new-look Chargers, ahead of the start of the team's training camp on Wednesday?
FanDuel gives the Chargers the No. 15-best overall odds at +4000, along with the similarly-revamped Chicago Bears. That makes them the No. 9-ranked AFC squad.
Bet MGM, meanwhile, awards L.A. identical +4000 odds, although this is only good enough for the No. 16-best odds, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Those two sites are a bit more bullish than DraftKings, which assesses the Bolts with the No. 17-best overall odds, at +4500.
ESPN Bet gives Los Angeles 40-1 Super Bowl odds, +350 AFC West odds, and 20-1 odds to win the AFC.
