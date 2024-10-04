DJ Chark injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR
The Los Angeles Chargers might be a team listed as a landing spot for a disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver right now, sure.
But as Chargers fans surely know, the team might elect to fix its problem at the position by hoping for the best from within.
Take, for example, DJ Chark.
Chark, signed by the Chargers this past offseason in the wake of losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, went to injured dreseve in early September due to a hip injury.
While not as exciting (or unrealistic) as, say, trading for Davante Adams, Chark at least appears to be on the way back soon.
As The Athletic’s Daniel Popper pointed out this week during Jim Harbaugh’s mandatory bye-week practice, Chark was still working on the side, meaning his 21-day window to return hasn’t been opened just yet.
The Chargers likely didn’t see a point in opening that window for one day of practice before a bye, though. Chark’s participation would seem to hint that the window will swing ajar starting next week as the team begins to prep for a divisional bout with Denver.
Justin Herbert’s offense could certainly use the help. Harbaugh’s tough, run-first approach is already coming under fire and while great, a rookie Ladd McConkey probably shouldn't be leading the team in receiving.
If nothing else, Chark’s field-stretching ability, which has him averaging 14.5 yards per catch over his career to date, could help better open up the passing offense in short and intermediate spaces.