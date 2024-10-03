Is Jim Harbaugh's conservative approach holding Justin Herbert back?
The Los Angeles Chargers have begun a new era with head coach Jim Harbaugh. If you followed Harbaugh in his time out of the NFL with the Michigan Wolverines, then you would know that the running game was his specialty during his tenure. However, with the Chargers, Harbaugh is supposed to have one of, if not the best quarterbacks he has ever had the opportunity to coach with Justin Herbert.
Currently, Herbert ranks 29th in the league in passing yards. The Chargers quarterback has yet to throw for over 200 yards in a single game this season. Turnovers are not an issue, as Herbert has only thrown one interception and is tied for 11th in touchdown passes with five. So, what is holding Harbaugh back from unleashing his quarterback?
One of the reasons Harbaugh may not trust the passing game right now is that Herbert doesn't have the appropriate time to let a play develop. The offensive line has given up six sacks on the season, with Trey Pipkins and Zion Johnson allowing 14 pressures on their quarterback this season. Not having the time in the pocket can make all the difference in Herbert having a better season, look at a quarterback like Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions.
The Chargers have a lot of room to grow on the offensive side of the ball, which is one of the reasons there is a new head coach on the sideline. Of course in the NFL, most franchises don't give a lot of time for new coaches to turn the ship around. This is a win-now league, and if the Chargers have an elite quarterback under center, then they better start finding ways to use him.
