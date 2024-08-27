Chargers Make A Few Surprise Cuts as Roster Gets Trimmed to 53
The Los Angeles Chargers have made multiple roster cuts to trim their team down to the final 53-man roster. Every NFL team had to cut down their roster from 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.
The Chargers announced that they have released tight end Donald Parham Jr. and linebacker Shaq Quarterman, both with at least four years of NFL experience.
They have additionally waived 31 players. On offense, this includes guards Willis Patrick and Karsen Barnhart, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Brent Laing, tight ends Isaac Rex, Luke Benson, Tucker Fisk, Zach Heins, quarterback Luis Perez, running backs Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, wide receivers Jaelen Gill, Isaiah Wooden, Cornelius Johnson, and Jaylen Johnson,
On defense, the Chargers waive defensive linemen Jerrod Clark, CJ Okoye, and Christopher Hinton, safeties Akeem Dent, Jalyn Phillips, and Thomas Harper, outside linebackers Ty Shelby, Andrew Farmer, Savion Jackson, and Tre-Mon Morris-Brash, linebackers Shane Lee, Jermian Jean-Baptiste and Frank Ginda, cornerbacks Matt Hankins, Zamari Walton and Robert Kennedy.
Spiller, who was the Chargers' fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, was released after two seasons with the team. Through appearances in three preseason games, Spiller had just 13 yards on nine carries. He had 184 total yards from scrimmage in two seasons with the Chargers.
Parham was the most experienced Charger to get cut from the team. Parham has been with the Chargers since 2020, and has caught 67 passes for 764 yards over four seasons with the team. He posted career-highs in nearly every statistic last season, recording 27 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns.
The Chargers signed Leatherwood in May, who was the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Leatherwood has now been released or waived by three different teams over the last three years.
Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is the only Chargers' 2024 NFL Draft pick to not make the team. Johnson, who played under coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, was the team's final draft pick in this year's draft.
Jackson had been waived by the Chargers in early August, but re-signed with the team a week later. He has been waived again.
Perez also leaves the Chargers after a brief tenure with the team. The 2024 United Football League leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns appeared in the Chargers' first two preseason games this summer, throwing for 139 yards.
