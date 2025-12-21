Chargers make official decision on Quentin Johnston while Cowboys defensive star is inactive

We've wondered aloud all week about the contrasting motivations in Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium and it's already to starting to play out for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

Active for the playoff-hungry Chargers: wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

MORE: How will official elimination from playoffs affect Cowboys vs. motivated Chargers?

Inactive for the lame-duck Cowboys: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

our inactives for #LACvsDAL



WR Derius Davis

S RJ Mickens

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Bud Dupree

G Branson Taylor

G/T Trey Pipkins III

TE Tyler Conklin — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

Johnston missed last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury, but will be back in uniform for this crucial game. He leads the Bolts with seven touchdown catches.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense should plenty of room and produce plenty of points against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys have coughed up 78 points the last two weeks. Their defense is ranked 29th and has surrendered 46 touchdowns, second-most in the league. The absence of Williams, their best run-stuffer, should only bolster the Chargers' offense.

MORE: CBS experts making common-sense predictions despite wacky Chargers-Cowboys odds

The 6-7-1 Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders to win the NFC East. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is also out for the Cowboys.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have everything in front of them. At 10-4, they are only two games behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and they are protecting a one-game lead over the surging Buffalo Bills in the race to be the highest-seeded Wild Card.

The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cowboys and a loss by either the Texans or Colts.

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

