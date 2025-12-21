Chargers make official decision on Quentin Johnston while Cowboys defensive star is inactive
We've wondered aloud all week about the contrasting motivations in Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium and it's already to starting to play out for the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.
Active for the playoff-hungry Chargers: wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
MORE: How will official elimination from playoffs affect Cowboys vs. motivated Chargers?
Inactive for the lame-duck Cowboys: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Johnston missed last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury, but will be back in uniform for this crucial game. He leads the Bolts with seven touchdown catches.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense should plenty of room and produce plenty of points against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys have coughed up 78 points the last two weeks. Their defense is ranked 29th and has surrendered 46 touchdowns, second-most in the league. The absence of Williams, their best run-stuffer, should only bolster the Chargers' offense.
MORE: CBS experts making common-sense predictions despite wacky Chargers-Cowboys odds
The 6-7-1 Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders to win the NFC East. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is also out for the Cowboys.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have everything in front of them. At 10-4, they are only two games behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and they are protecting a one-game lead over the surging Buffalo Bills in the race to be the highest-seeded Wild Card.
The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cowboys and a loss by either the Texans or Colts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys
Derwin James knew Travis Kelce's route on the INT that ended the Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt