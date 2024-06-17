Chargers' Justin Herbert Opens Up About Consistent Change at Offensive Coordinator
The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to get themselves back into a place of contention this coming season. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts have a real sense of credibility in their organization.
They still have quarterback Justin Herbert on the team, giving them a chance to win each time out on the field. However, Herbert will be entering into the year with his fourth offensive coordinator and third head coach since being drafted in 2020.
Mixing things up like that can affect a player. But Herbert seemed to just shrug it off when asked about it.
“I think you go through it and you have experience with it and you’ve seen it before and you’re familiar with it,” Herbert said. “It’s unfortunate that you lose a coach to another team, but it is what it is. You have to keep moving forward. There’s nothing you do and look back and wish you could change."
Herbert has remained a true professional through it all, even when the Bolts have underperformed. He has raised his game to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game, improving each season.
If he can stay healthy this season, the Bolts could be a surprise playoff team. He is the key to the success of the Chargers and will look to get his team back on track.
