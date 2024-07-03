New Charger's Expectations Ahead of July Training Camp Start
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have taken pains to shore up their offensive line this offseason. To wit, the team poached former Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman with a one-year deal worth $1.125 million.
Ahead of training camp later this month, Bozeman spoke with Eric Smith of Chargers.com about his expectations for the late July sessions, amidst a variety of other topics.
"Just come to work every day and be willing to learn. You have to push through the dog days of camp and lean on and support each other," Bozeman said of his intenions. "That's the biggest key. I know Coach Roman is going to put us in great situations as a playcaller but we have to just go out and execute. Mostly, just build on the previous day so we can put ourselves in a great situation for when the season gets here."
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound center was a two-time CFP national champion while playing for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide from 2013-17. Across his 96 pro games played, he has started 77. He could serve as a stellar protector for rocket-armed Pro Bowl Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert this season.
