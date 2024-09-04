Rival Execs Don't See Chargers as Threats to Chiefs in AFC
The Los Angeles Chargers are ready for a resurgence.
After finishing last season with a dismal 5-12 record, Los Angeles has begun a massive rebuild, with new general manager Joe Hortiz bringing in head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the way to victory.
However, some NFL executives think that this rebuild is going to take a little more time.
Recently, Mike Sando of The Athletic had five NFL executives rank the teams in the American Football Conference. Using those rankings, Sando established a ranking of all 16 teams in the AFC.
There were some choices that seemed obvious: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinatti Bengals were at the top and the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were at the bottom.
Meanwhile, the Chargers were right in the middle at No. 9 behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and in front of the Cleveland Browns. This is a drop from last year when Los Angeles was ranked sixth overall.
The Chargerse received a 9.4 average, with three executives ranking them 10th, one ranking them ninth, and one ranking them eighth.
“I like other rosters (for lower-ranked teams) better, but the quarterback will give them a chance in every game,” said one of the executives who ranked them 10th. “They don’t have a great receiving corps. The Gus Edwards/J.K. Dobbins rushing attack is probably a high-floor, low-ceiling deal.”
Meanwhile, another voter said that quarterback Justin Herbert is the only reason the Chargers aren't one of the three worst teams in the conference.
“Outside of Herbert, they don’t have anyone on offense,” they said.
This analysis reflects a win total projection calculated by The Athletic, predicting that the Chargers will only win about nine of their 17 games.
Still, Daniel Popper of The Athletic still has hope for the Bolts this season.
"Harbaugh has led dramatic turnarounds in all of his head-coaching stops," Popper said, "San Diego University, Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers and Michigan. I believe he will have the same impact in Los Angeles.
"And, of course, the Chargers still have one of the best quarterbacks in football in Justin Herbert, who looked great in practice last week returning from his plantar fascia injury."
Right now, the Chargers have a chance to pull an incredible upset. And with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert at the helm, anything seems possible.
