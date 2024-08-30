Chargers GM's Aggressive Training Camp Moves Show Massive Difference From Previous Regime
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz signed nine players, traded for two players, and made a waiver claim in lieu of finalizing the 53-man roster.
The aggressive moves by Hortiz is a stark contrast to the former regime which was slow in its attempt to bolster the roster.
Former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco signed three players and made one trade and one waiver in 2023. Telesco signed just two additional players in 2022. It's a painful list that dates back all the way to 2013.
Telesco also has a history of selecting unsuccessful draft picks past the first round. A slew of players that Telesco selected throughout his 11 seasons with the Chargers are no longer on the roster. The list includes Max Duggan, Tre' McKitty, Chris Rumph, Larry Rountree III, Mark Webb, Kenneth Murray, Joshua Kelley, Joe Reed, and K.J. Hill.
It's evident that Hortiz is in no way following in the footsteps of his predecessor. The new Chargers general manager isn't as leisurely when it comes to underperformance with players.
Hortiz has been proactive in adding and removing players since the start of training camp. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear that Hortiz would take the lead on roster cuts. It's a testament to Harbaugh's belief in Hortiz.
"Joe Hortiz, he's going to run it," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "I want him to do it because he's watching everybody, not only on our team but every other team. I'm going to play Robin to his Batman. We trust Joe, he's the best in the business."
Although not every move Hortiz makes will be a success, the fact that he's made more moves than the previous regime normally would have made in the offseason is telling. There truly is a new era blooming in Los Angeles.
Although juggling the 53-man roster is a difficult task, Harbaugh made it clear that the Chargers would keep the very best players on the roster.
"The best players. The best 53 that we can," Harbaugh said. "It's so different since when I was last in the league because it's really not 53 anymore."
Harbaugh also noted that the new rules with the practice squad technically expand the roster and help the team carry 70 players.
"I'm happy that it's grown," Harbaugh added. "There's a ton of guys in that locker room we want to be a part of that 70-man roster."
Overall, the proactive moves by Hortiz are a testament to the new regime's efforts to create a winning franchise.
