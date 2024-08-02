Chargers News: Why LA is Focusing on Special Teams in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh are making some intriguing points of emphasis as their training camp continues, writes Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
Smith notes that the Chargers have been freshly focused on employing their special teams during team practices.
Whatever the team chooses to focus on, Los Angeles will be without Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert for the rest of its preseason, as the star signal caller is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. Doctors have recommended the rocket-armed former Oregon Duck wear a boot for at least two weeks, and gradually work his way back to game shape. Los Angeles does expect him to return in time for the regular season, which for the Chargers tips off on September 8 with an afternoon game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Read More: Justin Herbert Sidelined For Weeks With New Injury
During the first week of team training camp activites at L.A.'s new practice facility, The Bolt, returning special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken has gotten plenty of reps with his core players.
According to Smith, Los Angeles employed punt coverage and return drills last Wednesday. Veteran punter JK Scott volleyed lengthy end zone punts.
Last Thursday, Los Angeles explored kickoff work — taking special time to game-plan for the league's modified kickoff rule, which will be implemented starting this fall.
Read More: Chargers Players Weigh in on NFL's Kickoff Rule Change
Last Friday, the Chargers again worked on their punting. On Saturday, the team had young kicker Cameron Dicker (voted a Pro Bowl third alternate last season for his efforts on the gridiron) show his stuff for Harbaugh and Ficken.
According to Smith, Dicker went 11-of-11 on Saturday, while working through what Smith calls "a variety of situational drills for the kicking unit."
Despite being a three-time All-BIg-12 Team honoree while at Texas, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound Dicker was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens' practice squads. He failed to latch on with either team, but was ultimately picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. He lasted just two games before being waived again, when the Chargers grabbed him — he subsequently played 10 games for the playoff-bound Bolts during that first season, going 19-of-20 on his field goal attempts (his longest being a 48-yard effort). Dicker was honored as a PWFA Rookie Teamer for his efforts, and has been a critical roster mainstay ever since.
Ficken and his cohorts have been all-in on emphasizng minutiae, which will hopefully serve this Los Angeles squad well. As the Chargers look to de-emphasize their receiving game (having ditched their top two wideouts, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, earlier in the offseason in favor of some unproven commodities), the club will need every other key position that could yield offense to step up.
More Chargers: Joe Alt Earns Massive Praise from Top LA Brass