Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman hit for not running more to protect Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are on a four-game winning streak, and it seems that the Jim Harbaugh era is off to a great start. Harbaugh has been successful at every stop he has made, including a national championship at Michigan. However, many didn't expect the ship to be turned around so quickly in Los Angeles.
The team is in the thick of the postseason discussion, and things are continuing to look up. But, if the fanbase had to nitpick one thing they would like to be fixed with this team, then Bleacher Report has just the answer.
In an article about everything each team needs to become its best self, the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department believes the Chargers must run the football to be successful this season.
"The fact that this has to be said in regards to a team coached by Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman is shocking, frankly," B/R wrote. "The Chargers had a 21-point lead in this game and the Bengals were able to effectively wipe it away with three consecutive touchdowns. In a game script that leaned heavily into running the football, the Chargers were intent on letting Justin Herbert throw the ball 36 times. Meanwhile, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards only combined for 17 carries against a porous Bengals run defense."
Yes, it does seem strange that a Harbaugh-led team doesn't focus on the physicality of running the football. However, it is hard to take the football out of quarterback Justin Herbert's hands. Herbert is becoming a superstar in front of our eyes, so the idea that he wants more of the weight on his shoulders wouldn't come as a surprise.
