Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh offered an injury update on star edge rusher Khalil Mack on Wednesday and it wasn't good.
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Harbaugh revealed that Mack will be placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the next four games. The good news is the injury isn't a season-ending one for the Chargers star.
Mack sustained a dislocated elbow in the first half of the Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which forced his early exit.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Mack would miss "a few weeks," suggesting he would avoid injured reserve. Clearly that didn't hold up.
The silver lining is that Mack will be back at some point this season, so at least there's that.
Whatever the case may be, the Chargers will now be without one of their best defenders for a handful of games. Thankfully, the Chargers are in a bit better shape than most teams would be considering their depth at the position.
The presence of Bud Dupree and Tui Tuipulotu will definitely help soften the blow. The two edge rushers combined for 14.5 sacks last season, although neither one has tallied a sack through two games this season. That needs to change moving forward.
Another thing that helps is that the Chargers have one of the elite defenses in the NFL, something that has been true since last season.
