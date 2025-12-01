Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might’ve finished his team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury, but there’s no guarantee the superstar won’t miss time soon.
After the win over the Raiders, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Herbert needs to undergo a “medical procedure” after suffering a broken bone in his left hand, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Harbaugh being Harbaugh, the veteran head coach wouldn't get further into specifics.
And that includes whether Herbert needs to miss time.
Herbert left the eventual win in the first half after suffering an injury to his left hand on a drive that resulted in a touchdown.
After getting replaced by Trey Lance and going to the locker room with trainers, the Chargers ruled Herbert questionable to return. After emerging on the sidelines with a heavy glove on the hand, Herbert eventually got back on the field.
From there, though, Herbert mostly played out of shotgun and the offense sputtered at times because of it. Overall, the bulk glove and setback didn't impact his play too much.
Recovery times after surgery, though, are a different story. The fact Herbert needs surgery right away speaks to the possible severity. The Chargers do have a bit of an extended break, though, as they don't play again until Monday night in Week 14 when they host Philadelphia.
