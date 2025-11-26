Video of Omarion Hampton back on field has Chargers fans wondering about RB workload

When Los Angeles Chargers' star rookie running back Omarion Hampton was initially "injured," there was no timeout needed. No trainers on the field. No time in the blue medical tent. No ... concern.

No one knew then - late in the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders - that Hampton would be sidelined eight long weeks. And no one now is certain of how he'll be used if/when he is activated onto the roster and plays in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers this week opened Hampton's 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve. There are plans for him to play against the Raiders. And there is tantalizing video on social media of him seemingly go full-speed through running back drills at Chargers' practice.

But in his absence, Kimani Vidal was more than adequate. So, Jim Harbaugh, how will the running back workload be split once Hampton returns?

Shrugged the head coach in typical Harbaugh poker-faced fashion, "We'll see how the week goes."

Hampton's injury - eventually diagnosed as a dreaded high ankle sprain - should not permanently compromise his ferocious running style. Said offensive coordinator Greg Roman just days after the injury:

"The injury is easily corrected, easily fixed. It's not one of those complicated type situations where 'Geez, I wonder if Omarion's gonna be Omarion when he comes back'. It's not one of those situations."

Before his injury, Hampton was outperforming higher draft pick Ashton Jeanty was in the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But as he assumed a heavier workload in the wake of Najee Harris' season-ending injury, Vidal was forced to step in for Hampton.

In five games, Hampton carried 66 times for 314 yards (4.8) and two touchdowns. In seven games, Vidal carried 96 times for 417 yards (4.3) and two scores.

Said Harbaugh of Hampton's prospects for playing Sunday, "Just gonna really ramp up... but good to get him back out there."

