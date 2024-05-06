Late-Round Chargers Rookie WR Already Seen as Potential Mike Williams Replacement
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered an handful of critical losses this offseason, especially in the wide receiver department.
The Bolts lost two of their top pass catchers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who they had around for a handful of seasons. They also lost their former undrafted wide receiver, Jalen Guyton.
The wide receiver room looks dim, but the hope is that the new pass-catching rookies, including seventh-round draft pick Cornelius Johnson, will fill the void. Johnson, a Michigan alumnus, could play a vital role for the Bolts this season. However, could Johnson play an immediate role and possibly replace the likes of Williams? There will be an opportunity for the seventh-round draft pick, and PFF's Bradley Locker could see it transpire if all plays out.
"The Chargers added Georgia's Ladd McConkey, who should see the field instantly alongside 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer," Locker writes. "Yet Jim Harbaugh is familiar with Johnson, having coached him for six seasons, and LA will need to replace Mike Williams' patented go-ball dominance."
Johnson will join the wide receiver room with USC's Brenden Rice and Georgia pass catcher Ladd McConkey, who they selected in the second round. All these guys will have a shot to plant their flag and earn the trust of Justin Herbert.
The 23-year-old has some traits similar to Williams, especially in contested catch scenarios. Johnson hauled 81.1 percent of the contested catch rate, which was second in the county among receivers with 50 or more targets. His ability to replace Williams in that role won't happen immediately, but he has the traits to one day do just that.
