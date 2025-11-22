Chargers' win-loss projections for final 6 games of season
The Los Angeles Chargers stumbled into the bye week and better come out of it steady.
Jim Harbaugh’s team, after all, doesn’t have an easy task in front of it down the stretch. The remaining schedule after the bye features a gauntlet of AFC West games and other encounters with playoff implications.
At 7-4, the Chargers need to find at least three wins across their final six games. Here’s a look at whether they can do just that.
Week 13: vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Win
Provided the Chargers don’t exit the bye slumping, they already smacked the Raiders in 20-9 fashion once this year. Those Raiders are now 2-8 with all sorts of questions, including the future of head coach Pete Carroll.
RELATED: Chargers' big free agent swing's snap counts explain team's busting mistake
Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Loss
While a Monday night game at home, the extra rest and lack of travel probably don’t help much here. The Eagles are 8-2 and have moved past a variety of contenders this year, including Detroit just last week.
Week 15: at Kansas City Chiefs: Loss
It’s only fair to project a season split. The Chargers shocked the globe, literally, when Justin Herbert outdueled Patrick Mahomes in Brazil to start the season. Yes, the Chiefs are 5-5 and losers in their last two, but Chargers fans know all too well how these AFC West games can go.
RELATED: Chargers weekend rooting guide: 4 NFL outcomes that could boost playoff chances
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys: Win
A trip to Dallas isn’t as scary as it seemed before the season. Those Cowboys are 4-5-1, with some of their wins coming over bad New York and Washington clubs.
Week 17: vs. Houston Texans: Loss
Don’t look now, but the Texans are on a roll. They’ve won three in a row and backup quarterback Davis Mills has held it down well. The biggest concern here, of course, is the speedy, elite defense against a miserable Chargers offensive line.
Week 18: at Denver Broncos: Loss
Getting in a slugfest with a tough Houston defense, then traveling into Denver to face a 9-2 team is a nightmare. Since losing to the Chargers by three points in Week 3, the Broncos haven’t lost, a run that includes highlight wins over the likes of Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Chargers' final 2025 record: 9-8
