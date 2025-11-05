Chargers get a surprise retirement at NFL trade deadline, too
Long snapper Rick Lovato has announced his retirement and the team will move him to the reserve/retired list.
Lovato was brought in as a replacement for Chargers original long snapper Josh Harris after he suffered an injury during the pre-season.
Lovato has been up and down off of the Chargers practice squad through the first nine games of the season. His retirement is an indication of Harris' impending return from injured reserve.
