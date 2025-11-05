Charger Report

Chargers get a surprise retirement at NFL trade deadline, too

Chargers long snapper heads to reserve/retired list

Thomas Martinez

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Long snapper Rick Lovato has announced his retirement and the team will move him to the reserve/retired list.

Lovato was brought in as a replacement for Chargers original long snapper Josh Harris after he suffered an injury during the pre-season.

Lovato has been up and down off of the Chargers practice squad through the first nine games of the season. His retirement is an indication of Harris' impending return from injured reserve.

Thomas Martinez
THOMAS MARTINEZ

Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.

