Chargers Announce Captains For 2024 NFL Season
There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season. A fanbase that is looking to have a season worth cheering about, the Chargers are expected to be one of the most improved teams in all of football after the hiring of 2024 College Football National Championship-winning head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh and his staff are expected to clean up the deficiencies that plagued this franchise over the last three years. During his last season at the University of Michigan, coach Harbaugh established one of the most physical football teams of the last decade. The Wolverines' 2023 performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions, where they decided to not attempt a single pass-play in the second half en route to a 24-15 victory was one of the most impressive displays of physicality in all of sports last year.
If this rugged style of football translates over to the Chargers on both sides of the football, this team could see themselves right in the forefront of the AFC Championship race.
The Chargers have announced six players will be the season-long captains in 2024 with rotating special teams captains every week. When talking about his team this year, coach Harbaugh has loved the attitude and approach of his players.
"I love that group, So many good ones to choose from, there's a lot of leadership on this team. Every position group, every side of the ball, special teams, offense, defense," Harbaugh added. "Very ecstatic about the group."
Harbaugh selected three players each from the defensive and offensive sides of the football. The selected six will not be the only ones to don the 'C' this season, as three alternate captains will have the privilege as well. Alohi Gilman will serve as the defensive alternative while on the offensive side ball, Rey Pipkins III and J.K. Dobbins will split the honor.
In a recent social media post on X, the Chargers announced the names of their captains this season which will consist of Justin Herbert, Denzel Perryman, Rashawn Slater, Derwin James Jr, Bradley Bozeman, and Khalil Mack.
During an interview back in April, coach Harbaugh was excited to embrace and meet the expectations that are set for this franchise as they look to turn heads this upcoming NFL season.
"We've got high expectations but right now my expectations are high for April 2, you know? I can't wait for that," Harbaugh said. "Then, like anything, you just chip away at it. You just chip away at it and find a way. We think we can."