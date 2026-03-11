Chargers Could Target Cowboys NFL Trade Rumor as Possible Upgrade

The Los Angeles Chargers have to offset losing their biggest free agent. On the first day of the NFL's free agent legal tampering period, pass rusher Odafe Oweh departed for a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders. While Oweh didn't land in the AFC, it definitely still hurts to see a player with untapped potential walk.

The trade they made back in October now seems worthless for both sides. The Chargers received Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick, while the Baltimore Ravens added Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Gilman made his way back to the AFC West, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Depending on what the Ravens do with that fifth-round pick next month, it seems that they won the trade despite both teams not retaining the players they acquired.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

Luckily for the Chargers, they were able to at least retain Khalil Mack for another year. Still, new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary will need as much talent as possible to work with as a first-year signal caller. While it won't be for a pass rusher, a new trade opportunity has become available.

Chargers could trade for underrated Cowboys DT

Osa Odighizuwa | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, teams are monitoring the situation for Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. This comes after, ironically, Dallas signed former Charger Otito Ogbonnia. Not to a huge deal, but now teams are wondering if this makes Odighizuwa available.

Teams are keeping an eye on what Dallas may do with Osa Odighizuwa, sources say. The Cowboys signed him to a 4-year, $80M contract last year, and teams believe he can now be traded for. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2026

If the Chargers were to make a move for Odighizuwa, they'd have one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL. Odighizuwa had 3.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits for the Cowboys in 2025. Since being drafted in the thirdround in 2021, he's missed just 1 game in 5 years. Odighizuwa has compiled 17 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 81 quarterback hits in 84 games.

Adding Odighizuwa next to Teair Tart, a solid run stuffer, would more than upgrade the Chargers' defense. Odighizuwa is a defensive tackle with pass rush ability, a rarity for the position nowadays. Here's a look at the upcoming cap hits for Odighizuwa if the Chargers were to trade for him:

2026: $20.75 million

2027: $24.5 million

2028: $24.5 million

The Chargers could certainly make this work if they please. Adding Odighizuwa to the mix would be a slam dunk move.