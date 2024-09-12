Chargers Defensive Standout Misses Second Straight Practice, Could Be Sidelined For Week 2
Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman wasn't at practice on Thursday. It was the second consecutive day he was absent because of a knee injury he sustained in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gilman posted four tackles in the season opener, three of which were solo tackles. Although he didn't have the most notable performance in Week 1, he is poised to thrive in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's scheme this season.
The safety earned his starting spot this season after emerging as a much-watch player of the defense.
"It hasn't really hit me fully," Gilman said via the team's transcript. "I've just been reflecting a lot on the last four years to get to this point.
The Chargers' social media team posted a video of Gilman supporting his teammates on the field in Week 1.
Gilman was projected to be a breakout player for the 2024 season, according to CBS. If Gilman misses Week 2, or worse, multiple games of the season, it will be difficult to have a consistent standout season.
Gilman was a sixth-round pick in 2020. At the beginning of his career, Gilman played a smaller role for the Chargers in the special teams unit. Now, as a 26-year-old, the safety is an established starter in the defensive unit.
Gilman signed a contract extension with the Bolts in March. The safety signed a two-year, $11 million deal.
There were speculations that the Chargers would part ways with the safety, given the organization needed to free up cap space in the offseason. However, Los Angeles instead parted ways with Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams.
The Bolts front office chose to restructure the contracts of edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. It was evident the Chargers also valued Gilman when the team gave him a new deal in the offseason.
Chargers fans were eager for the team to keep Gilman, who was a key player in 2023. Gilman posted 73 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries last season.
Gilman has formed a strong bond with his counterpart, Derwin James. The safety duo are both projected to have a big year.
"It's been amazing. He's been that extra communicator, quarterback that I need, being opposite safeties,"James said. "Our relationship is very important out there because we're the communicators on defense. I feel like that's even grown. He's getting better, too."
If Gilman were to miss some time due to his knee injury, the best case scenario for the Chargers would be if the safety missed only Week 2 and was ready to go for Week 3.