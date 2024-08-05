Chargers Defensive Star Explains How Jesse Minter Has Already Impacted Defense
The Los Angeles Chargers had a new look on Sunday, producing tipped passes, interceptions, and sacks galore while facing the Los Angeles Rams in joint practice. Despite having star players on defense, the Chargers have not always been great at getting stops and forcing turnovers like their personnel would suggest.
In 2023, the Chargers ranked fifth-last in total yards, third-last in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards allowed, and 24th in points allowed per game. They ranked so low despite having a defensive-minded head coach in Brandon Staley and a career year from Khalil Mack.
To improve their defense, head coach Jim Harbaugh brought over his defensive coordinator from Michigan, Jesse Minter. At Ann Arbor, Minter led the best defense in college football. The Wolverines allowed the fewest points per game, giving up an average of just 9.5 points per game. They also ranked second in total yards and passing yards allowed, sixth in rushing yards allowed, and fourth in red zone defense.
Now, Minter is looking to bring those results to Los Angeles. Rather than necessarily running a complex scheme, Minter has focused on getting his players to play fast and produce a sound defense.
The results showed during Sunday's practice against the Rams, when they produced six turnovers, batted the ball up in the air "like a volleyball," and earned multiple sacks against the Rams. This outing gave the Chargers' defense confidence, as the Rams' offense struggled to get going or complete passes to star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
"To be able to play fast and see the result that we saw today it felt good as a defense and it let us know we don't want to be too high on ourselves, there's more work to be done, but it felt good to get the ball," safety Derwin James said. "And like you said, momentum going forward."
This was of course only one practice, but the defense showed up as the team hopes they will throughout the regular season. If the Chargers defense can produce that many turnover opportunities and swarm opposing offenses, they could emerge into the team's strongest unit.
The Chargers will be tested again when they have another joint practice against the Rams on Aug. 14. They also have preseason games against the Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Dallas Cowboys before the start of the regular season.
