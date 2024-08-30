Jim Harbaugh Opens Up About New Chargers QB Taylor Heinicke
According to Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, there is no one like quarterback Justin Herbert.
“Nobody else is 6-6, 240 pounds, can stand in the pocket with people draped on him ,and still throw a ball 40 yards down the field on a dime, as the young people call it," Harbaugh said, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times.
This led to Harbaugh taking a drastic approach when coaching backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke. Instead, he is focusing on coaching the backups differently than Herbert.
“They can’t try to replicate Justin and what he does, from every way: the footwork he takes, the reads that makes, the throws that he attempts, he’s unreplicable,” Harbaugh said. “Anybody that’s in that same quarterback room with him, you’ve got to get out of your mind what he can and does do and concentrate on doing your game.”
Harbaugh believes this is particularly damaging to Sticks, whose completion percentage dropped from 63.8 percent of his passes last season to 41.4 percent this preseason. This had Harbaugh change his coaching strategy and general manager Joe Hortiz brought Heinicke as an alternate, something the head coach loves.
“I like the way he [Heinicke] competes on the field,” Harbaugh said. “I like the way he plays his game. As a quarterback, I think that’s really important.”
Heinicke first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. After spending some time as a third-string backup for Minnesota and with the practice squad for the New England Patriots, he would make his NFL debut in 2017 with the Houston Texans.
Heinicke was then picked up off of waivers by the Carolina Panthers in 2018 where he played in six games, starting one. In the game he started, Heinicke went 33-for-53 for 274 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.
After being released by the Panthers, Heinicke joined the Washington Commanders in 2020. In 2021, he became the starting quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick went out with an injury.
That season, Heinicke completed 65 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 16 games. In games he started, the Commanders had a 7-8 record.
Heinicke returned to being a backup for 2022 before signing a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
