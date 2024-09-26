Chargers Injury Report: Justin Herbert and More Missing From Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, likely their toughest opponent to date.
Unfortunately, it looks like it may be without some key players.
According to a report from Kris Rhim of ESPN, five players weren't at the Chargers' practice that was open to the media, including star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert has been dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and was reaggravated against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
Herbert has served as Los Angeles' on-field leader since 2020. This season, Herbert has completed 43 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns while only throwing one interception.
According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert had an MRI this past Monday that showed his ankle was "progressing." However, fans are still calling for Herbert to sit the upcoming game out to give him time to recover.
To make matters worse, two members of the offensive line are also out with an injury: Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt. While Slater also wasn't seen at practice, Alt was working off to the side with a trainer. However, he had a brace on his knee.
Both players have not only proven important in protecting Herbert, but they've been necessary for the run game that Harbaugh is known for. So far this season, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 310 yards, two touchdowns, and 13 first downs.
Additionally, rookie linebacker Junior Colson, veteran defensive end Joey Bosa, and wide receiver Derius Davis were also missing from practice.
Colson is missing practice with a hamstring injury. Selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 69th pick, Colson has recorded a pass deflection and five combined tackles in two games.
Bosa has been a defensive star for the Chargers since they were in San Diego. However, he has been prone to injury in recent years, and this season is no different. Still, he is a necessary part of the defense, recording seven combined tackles and a forced fumble in the first two games.
Davis is primarily utilized as a kick returner. This season, Davis has returned three punts for 29 yards and four kickoffs for 85 yards. In his rookie season, he returned 24 punts for 385 yards and a touchdown as well as 17 kickoff returns for 374 yards. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Teams and second-team All-Pro for 2023.
