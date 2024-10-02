AFC West Powering Rankings Week 5: Where do the Chargers stack up?
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the bye week after a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The loss puts the Chargers at 2-2 on the season. However, the team does already have a divisional win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
A bye week this early in the season doesn't seem fair to the teams that have one, but the Chargers will be getting some rest this weekend. As fans and players alike will be watching the rest of the league, it's time to take a look at the big picture in the AFC West.
Here is the AFC West power rankings ahead of Week 5:
4. Denver Broncos
It was ugly as ugly can get, but all that matters is picking up the victory. The Broncos picked up their second win of the season against the Jets. The game was contested in some ugly weather, which shows on the stat sheet, as Broncos quarterback Bo Nix only threw for 60 yards. However, his lone touchdown pass was the difference maker in the 10-9 victory.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
It was a bad week for the Chargers to drop a game, as the rest of the league would pick up victories, including the Raiders. The Raiders have had a typical Raiders start to the season, losing to arguably the worst team in the league, the Panthers, but also defeating teams like the Ravens and, on Sunday, the Browns by a score of 20-16.
The Raiders could be a mystery, or they could be just a team on the grind in a league that tells a different story each week. For now, the Raiders look like the better team overall over the Broncos.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, just like everyone else has learned, you don't beat the Chiefs until there is no time left on the clock. Yes, the reigning Super Bowl champs would hang on for another victory over LA, winning 17-10. But Chargers fans shouldn't be completely disappointed over the outing.
This Chargers team proved it has the talent to compete with the top teams in the league in a year where everyone thought new head coach Jim Harbaugh would have to build from the ground up. The future is looking bright in LA.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
It feels as if the Kansas City Chiefs could easily be 0-4, yet here they stand, 4-0. The reason behind that? The Chiefs are a good football team, and good football teams find a way to win. The reality is that this is the Chiefs division until another team decides that enough is enough and builds a unit that can strike fear into Kansas City.
Could the Chargers be that team?