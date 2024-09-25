Chargers' Derwin James Loses Appeal, One-Game Suspension is Upheld
Unfortunately for Los Angeles Chargers' fans, they will have to play their pivotal week four game against the Kansas Chiefs without their All-Pro safety, Derwin James Jr. The former Florida State standout will have to serve a one-game suspension this Sunday after an illegal hit against Pittsburgh Steelers' tight end Pat Freiermuth.
James did attempt to appeal his suspension, however, it was upheld after the National Football League ruled that the Pro Bowl safety has had repeated violations of unnecessary roughness calls throughout his career.
After a review of the film from the Chargers' week three game against the Steelers, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan cited Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 (a), which states
"it is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."
Runyan did ink a letter to James to give him a full explanation behind the league's decision to suspend him despite a number of fans in the NFL community not believing that the hit seemed malicious enough to warrant this level of punishment.
"During the third quarter of Sunday’s Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote the letter to James. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."
"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."
Over the last six seasons, James has had five fines all stemming from violations of the NFL's rules surrounding unnecessary roughness. Reporters asked the Chargers' safety about the hit on Freiermuth and he explained that he did not think the play was dirty or warranted a flag.
"I don’t want to keep the drive going," he told reporters. "I’m trying to get the guy on the ground. I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or neck, but we’ll look at it."
This is a devastating blow for the Chargers as they have to compete against the Chiefs without one of their best players on the defensive side of the football.
