Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Offers Update on Joey Bosa Injury
If the Los Angeles Chargers want to rebuild after a dismal 2023 season, they're going to need every player operating at full force. Unfortunately, they're currently missing one of their most dynamic defensive standouts.
Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa has missed the last five days of practice after leaving the Chargers' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, August 4. While no injury has officially been announced, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that it had something to do with his "left hand/wrist."
Naturally, Bosa's recovery has been at the forefront of everyone's mind. During a recent press conference, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked for an update about the star player. According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, Harbaugh only said that he's "working through something."
Harbaugh has not detailed what the "something" is that Bosa is working through, but it might still be related to the hand and wrist injury that has been plaguing him.
After being named the fourth-best defensive end in his high school class, Bosa played with the Ohio State Buckeyes for three years. In that time, he recorded 148 total tackles, 26 sacks, six pass deflections, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Across his collegiate career, Bosa was a two-time All-American, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and a member of the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship team.
Originally selected third overall by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the history of the organization.
In his first season with the Chargers, Bosa recorded 41 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 12 games. Despite missing the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, Bosa won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team.
Across eight years with Los Angeles, Bosa has recorded 321 total tackles, 67 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, and three pass deflections across 93 total games. He has been named to four Pro Bowls (2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021).
Bosa is one of two defensive Chargers players to be named to four Pro Bowls in their first five seasons in the NFL. The other is Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau.
Needless to say, the Chargers need Bosa back if they want to improve on last year's dismal season. Hopefully, he'll be able to make a recovery in time for the regular NFL season.
