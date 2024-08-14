Chargers' Joe Alt Explains 'Special' Feeling of Making His Pro Debut
While the Los Angeles Chargers' first preseason game was a bit of a disappointment, that doesn't mean it was bad for everyone.
While the Chargers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 16-3, there were glimmers of hope. For a fairly young offensive line that was weakened due to center Bradley Bozeman's injury, they performed well with only 3 sacks in the game.
Still, the most special moment for rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt was the moment he stepped onto the field.
"Yeah, it's incredibly special," Alt told the media. "For me, the most special moment was kinda stepping out of that tunnel onto the field for the first time. [It was] my first time ever being inside SoFi [Stadium], and that's a pretty impressive stadium."
"Just kinda taking it in for that first experience. And I'm glad it was the way it was, because it was really special for me and I really, you know, appreciate that. That's a core memory for me."
The Chargers surprised everyone when they drafted Alt with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While everyone thought they would pick up a wide receiver since they lost six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, the Bolts instead selected Alt.
This exemplified how things were going to change for Los Angeles under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who tends to focus more on rushing than passing. While Alt may not have been the draft pick fans expected, it cannot be denied that he is a talented football player.
At 6-foot-8 and 332 pounds, Alt is exactly who you want on the offensive line. The son of Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame offensive tackle Jack Alt, Joe Alt was a standout player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
In 2023, he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the best offensive lineman/interior defensive lineman in the nation. He was also named first-team All-American in 2022 and a unanimous All-American in 2023.
For Harbaugh, drafting Alt that early made perfect sense. “He’s there every day, he’s there every game,” Harbaugh said. “That tells me he’s a competitor.”
“I know the questions are going to come up and you’re going to say, ‘What about a weapon?’ Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons. That group, when we talk about attacking and we talk about attacking on offense, the offensive line is the tip of the spear.”
With Alt at the helm, there's no doubt that the Chargers are making one heck of a spear.
