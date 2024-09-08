Chargers Named as Surprise Playoff Contender Ahead of Week 1
Everyone loves an underdog story.
Last year, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans surprised everyone when they made it to the playoffs with a 10-7 record after finishing 3-13-1 the previous year.
Now, it looks like the Los Angeles Chargers are going to be that team.
At the moment, it looks like the Chargers are set to have a bad time this year. Not only did they finish 5-12, but they just lost one of their best offensive weapons in wide receiver Keenan Allen. On top of that, Los Angeles is a young team, the fifth-youngest in the league.
Still, Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes that Los Angeles is a playoff contender, mainly due to a few additions.
The Chargers certainly don't seem like a playoff team right now," Barnwell said. "Look a little closer, though, and things aren't as bleak. ... They have made additions, but they just aren't as sexy: Rookie right tackle Joe Alt has looked like a home run in preseason, giving them the ability to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert with what might be one of the best one-two tackle punches in the league."
However, Barnwell believes the most important addition is Los Angeles' new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, specifically because of his ability to turn a team around.
"In San Francisco from 2011 to 2014, he took over a team that hadn't posted a winning record in eight seasons and whose quarterback, Alex Smith, had said he couldn't envision rejoining the team after hitting free agency," Barnwell said. "Harbaugh brought back Smith, turned his career around and took the 49ers to 13-3 and the NFC Championship Game in his first season. After that, he took over a five-win Michigan team in 2015 and immediately doubled its win total in his return to Ann Arbor."
Still, Barnwell doesn't expect the Chargers to make a deep run, but he thinks this is the beginning of something special.
"I would be skeptical of Harbaugh taking the Chargers on a deep playoff run in his first season, especially with the Chiefs in the same division, but this is the sort of formula we typically don't see coming until it's too late," Barnwell said. "A team that wasn't as bad as it seemed last season stops being quite as unlucky"
"A major addition at one of the few positions that really moves the needle changes their fortunes and makes multiple players look better. They already have standouts at several of the most important positions in football in Herbert, Alt, [Joey] Bosa, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and pass-rusher Khalil Mack."
"Adding Harbaugh doesn't complete the set, but it should make them 2024's most surprising playoff team."
