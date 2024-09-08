Chargers News: 3 Fantasy Football Players to Watch For vs Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers make their season debut on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here are the top three Chargers players to watch for:
QB Justin Herbert
The Chargers quarterback returns after missing the end of the 2023 season with a finger. While there was concern surrounding his preseason foot injury that caused him to miss several weeks of practice and every preseason game, Herbert is ready to go for Week 1.
The Chargers likely will run the ball more this season and Herbert's top two receivers departed this offseason, but Herbert remains one of the team's most reliable options for fantasy football.
RB Gus Edwards
The Chargers seem like they will utilize a committee approach to their backfield with running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Both backs signed with the Chargers this offseason after previously playing for the Baltimore Ravens.
Even with the committee approach, and the Chargers planning to go with the "hot hand," Edwards should be favored to lead the Chargers' backfield in Week 1. Dobbins is coming off a torn Achilles that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2023 season. Meanwhile, Edwards rushed for 13 touchdowns a season ago. He finished as RB No. 14 a season ago, making him a solid option to earn fantasy points in this offense.
Another factor favoring Edwards in the offense is the Chargers' plan to emphasize the run game more under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. The Chargers featured a bottom-10 run offense a season ago, which should change with the additions of Harbaugh, Roman, Edwards, and Dobbins.
K Cameron Dicker
With a lot of question marks surrounding the Chargers' receiving core heading into the season opener, the Chargers' kicker could be the third most reliable fantasy player heading into Week 1.
Dicker, who just signed to a new contract extension, was a top-10 fantasy kicker a season ago, averaging 8.9 points per game. His accuracy makes him a reliable option, as he hit 93.9 percent of his field goal attempts a season ago, and all of his extra-point attempts.
