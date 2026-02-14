David Njoku to Chargers Predictions Didn't Take Long to Start Up

Before this past season, and even partially into it, the Los Angeles Chargers were often a team brought up as one desperate for help at the tight end position.

Fair: Hoping for the best from the likes of Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin will do that for a franchise.

But the Chargers finally had a breakthrough at the position in the middle of last season with fifth-round rookie Oronde Gadsden.

Gadsden quickly emerged as a top threat for Justin Herbert in the passing attack and has obviously yet to approach his ceiling.

Alas, with big news happening around names like David Njoku, the Chargers continue to be brought up.

Chargers predicted to sign David Njoku

Njoku apparently informed the Cleveland Browns that he’s intent on testing free agency and likely going somewhere else on the open market.

Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated listed four landing spots for Njoku and likes what he sees from the Chargers:

“The big-name additions of Mike McDaniel and Adam Gase to the Chargers’ staff is indicitive of their goal to bring their offense to the next level. Signing Njoku would further that vision by adding a proven playmaker to the mix.”

Tight end David Njoku, who is scheduled to be a free agent, announced that he will not return to the Browns in 2026. pic.twitter.com/fvlCJ29QnU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2026

A one-time Pro Bowler who turns 30 this summer, Njoku started fading out of the equation in Cleveland as others emerged at the position. He caught 33 passes over 12 games with four scores.

That said, it’s hard to get a gauge on how much of that regression was typical bad Browns quarterbacking, never mind how he might project in an offense with a guy named Justin Herbert.

David Njoku to the Chargers: Good idea?

The Chargers signing Njoku probably wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Over at Spotrac, he’s projected to get a two-year deal worth nearly $20 million.

Adding Njoku could mean less in the way of chances for Gadsden. The Chargers should want to help his development and long-term connection with Herbert, not interrupt it.

Plus, the same logic that says the arrival of Mike McDaniel is great news for Njoku certainly applies to Gadsden, too. There's a wealth of wideout talent already that will be on the field with Gadsden.

The Chargers have lots of cap space, but it would make more sense to use the big budget on things like the offensive line. A mid-tier free agent, if not another strong rookie addition, would make more sense than gambling on Njoku at 30 years old.

