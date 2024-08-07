Chargers News: Breaking Down First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, ahead of their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The depth chart will likely change before the start of the regular season based on who stands out and/or potential injuries, but this list gives an initial idea of what the depth chart will be.
Several parts of the depth chart were unsurprising. As expected quarterback Justin Herbert, safeties Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, and edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are all listed as starters.
The offensive line is also listed as expected, with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt listed as the starters at tackle, and Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins, and Bradley Bozeman as the interior starter linemen. This was the starting five coming out of OTAs and remains the primary O-line grouping.
Outside of the expected here are the top five revelations from the Chargers' first depth chart:
Quentin Johnston takes starting spot
The second-year wide receiver earned a starting receiver spot on the first unofficial depth chart despite a rough rookie season. Johnston is listed as the third starter behind Joshua Palmer and free agent addition D.J. Chark while the Chargers offense is listed in the 11-personnel. If the Chargers were to run 12-personnel or 13-personnel sets, Johnston could be off the field in favor of Palmer and/or Chark during those sets.
The primary surprise is that rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is listed as the second backup behind Derius Davis. McConkey has shined through the offseason so far, but will have to continue to earn his way to becoming a starter
Joe Alt is the only rookie starter
McConkey was not the only rookie who is listed as a backup. Every rookie except No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt was listed as a backup on this first depth chart. McConkey and third-round linebacker Junior Colson seemed to be the most likely players who could begin as starters, but both will begin as a backup.
Backup quarterback order revealed
With Herbert working through a plantar fascia injury, more eyes are on the backup quarterback position. Easton Stick, who filled in for Herbert at the end of last year, is the primary backup as expected. Max Duggan and Casey Bauman come in after Stick.
The final backup is Luis Perez, who the Chargers signed on Tuesday. Perez was the UFL leader in passing yards and touchdowns during the spring.
Kristian Fulton listed as a starter
One of the biggest standouts for the Chargers during training camp so far has been cornerback Kristian Fulton. Fulton signed a one-year deal with the Chargers after a down year with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. He has starred during the offseason, and come up with multiple turnovers over the last few practices. His play has merited him a starting spot at corner opposite Asante Samuel Jr.
No clear No. 1 at running back or tight end
The unofficial depth chart did not include an unofficial No. 1 running back or tight end. Instead, the depth chart listed J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards as the rushing starter, and Will Dissly or Hayden Hurst as the tight end starter. All four players were additions to the team during free agency, and they will continue to battle it out for the starting spot over the next month.
More Chargers:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Receives Steep Punishment From NCAA for Violating COVID Dead Period