Chargers News: Cameron Dicker Continues to Impress in Training Camp
In their first preseason outing, the Los Angeles Chargers had a disappointing game against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 16-3. The only person to score during the game was place kicker Cameron Dicker.
Dicker continued this success during Tuesday's training camp. According to a report from Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Dicker went seven-for-seven in team drills.
The first was a go-ahead kick in the 2-minute drill. He then made six field goals in a row during a special teams period. Each kick seemed to be between 45 and 54 yards out. He is now 42 of 45 on field goals in team drills during training camp.
In his time with Los Angeles, Dicker has remained perfect on extra-point attempts and gone 50-for-53 on field goals. His furthest attempt was at 55 yards.
Dicker began standing out while at Lake Travis High School in Austin, TX. A two-time all-state selection, he currently holds his high school's record for longest field goal at 53 yards.
Dicker sent went to the Texas Longhorns, where he gained notoriety under the nickname "Dicker the Kicker." While at Texas, he went 206-for-210 on extra point attempts and made 60 field goals on 79 attempts, scoring a total of 386 points for the Longhorns.
Once again, Dicker set records in college. He made 18 field goals his freshman year, the most made by a freshman at Texas, and also set the record for the longest field goal made during the Alamo Bowl at 53 yards.
During his college career, Dicker was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection and a one-time first-team All-Big 12 selection.
Dicker made his way to the NFL in 2022. Initially undrafted, Dicker soon found his way onto the Chargers and Baltimore Ravens practice squads. He eventually played for the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup to Jake Elliott, where he was named Special Teams Payer of the Week for kicking a game-winning 37-yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite this, he was released by the Eagles on Oct. 29.
Soon afterward, Dicker found his way back to the Chargers, where he made two field goals against the Atlanta Falcons to become the first rookie kicker to win Special Teams Player of the Week for two different teams. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
Dicker was eventually signed to the Chargers active roster and has remained with the team ever since. And by the looks of his performance in training camp, he'll be sticking with the Bolts for a long time.
