Chargers News: First Round Pick Exits Game With Leg Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered an unfortunate 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in large part due to a number of key players getting injured throughout the game.
Star defensive end Joey Bosa left the game after reaggravating a hip injury.
Later in the game, quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater left the game on the same play.
Herbert had further hurt an already injured ankle while Slater injured his pectoral. Both were ruled out for the rest of the game.
While things already looked bleak for the Bolts, it seemed that their was one more injury left in store.
“Joe Alt just limped off the field,” Rhim wrote. “Trainers are with him on the sideline now.”
Alt later gave an update to his injury status, revealing what
“Joe Alt said he isn’t sure what the injury is to his ankle yet,” Rhim said. “Was limping pretty significantly in the locker room and it took him a while to leave the field. Said he learned a lot facing up with TJ Watt, wants to be quicker getting off the snap moving forward.”
Alt was the Chargers' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft with the fifth overall pick, meant to serve as a key part of Los Angeles’ new and improved run game under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
While many people questioned picking Alt over a new wide receiver, Harbaugh was adamant of his decision.
"I know the question is going to come up, 'What about a weapon?' Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons," Harbaugh said. "That group, when we talk about attacking on offense, the offensive line is the tip of the spear."
"A player on the top of our board. Nobody was rated higher than Joe Alt when it came to our selection."
General Manager Joe Hortiz had an equal amount of praise for the young lineman, saying, "We were going to take the best player available for the Chargers, and that's what we did today."
Alt has started all three of the games in the 2024 NFL Season for Los Angeles. In this time, the Chargers’ run game has been fantastic, with running back J.K. Dobbins rushing for over 100 yards against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Alt played for Notre Dame from 2021-2023, playing in a total of 37 games. He was named first-team All-American in 2022 and a Unanimous All-American in 2023.
Hopefully, the Chargers will be able to bounce back from this setback and return with a vengeance when they face the Kansas City Chiefs next week.
