Chargers News: Justin Herbert Replaced by Taylor Heinicke After Suffering Injury
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has just left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early with a limp, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.
Los Angeles sent Taylor Heineke in as back up.
Herbert was later seen entering the blue tent on the sideline.
The highly-anticipated game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers is proving to be a fantastic defensive battle.
Unfortunately, it may be coming at the cost of some key players for the Chargers.
Herbert has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but decided to play despite his ankle feeling “not great.”
“It is what it is,” Herbert said on Friday. “It’s all about getting treatment and making sure that it’s at its best and doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain, and just keep things moving forward.”
Herbert’s game status was confirmed later after he left the tent without any tape on his ankle. Further confirmations with his offense sealed the deal.
“Justin Herbert is limping badly on the sideline,” Rhim said. “He just talked to all of the offensive starters and Taylor Henicke. Looks like he's done for the day.”
Herbert had played well so far before he left the game, completing 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Unfortunately, Herbert wasn’t the only player for the Chargers who left the game early. Star defensive end Joey Bosa left early due to his injured hip, something he thought he’d avoid in this game.
“If everything goes well this week in practice, I plan to have a very long and intense game,” Bosa said.
Bosa is a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler. In the two games he has played this season, he has recorded nine combined tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
To make matters worse, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is also questionable to return.
Chosen by the Chargers with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Slater has played in 38 games. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, second-team All-Pro, and the Pro Bowl in 2021.
Other players who were missing in action in this game against the Steelers include Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Junior Colson, cornerback Tarheeb Still, running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, who were all announced as inactive earlier today.
