Chargers News: Bud Dupree Reveals Why L.A.'s Pass Rush is So Dangerous
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree signed with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month, adding another force to a pass rush already featuring some of the best players in the game. With Dupree, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu all going after the quarterback, offenses are going to have their hands full trying to protect their quarterback and keep their plays running smoothly.
While speaking to the media during OTAs, Dupree broke down what makes each of his three key pass rush teammates so dangerous.
"Seeing Tuli, seeing Joey, seeing Khalil, everyone knows Khalil's going to be a power player," Dupree said,via Chargers on X. "Great at the top of the rush, he's been doing it consistently for 11 years, that's why he's got 100+ sacks. Joey, he's a hands guy, he's going to do his signature move, swipe it to the wheel. Being able to see those people predicate those certain pass rush moves and continue to win over and over, hats off to them. And then Tuli coming in, I know he's figuring himself out but he's one of those guy who has a tremendous upside and be able to bring a lot to the table. I'm just honored to come here and be a part of it, add my value to the team, add my value to that group as much as I can."
Dupree comes to Los Angeles after spending the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he recorded 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles. This came after a couple down years with the Tennessee Titans following a strong tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers to begin his career.
He will join Mack, who is coming off a resurgent 2023 season in which he notched 17 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles. Bosa added 6.5 sacks, but was injured for much of the year, and Tuipulotu put together a strong rookie campaign with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
