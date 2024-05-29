Chargers News: Junior Colson Explains Jesse Minter's Defensive Approach
The Los Angeles Chargers have a brand-new defensive coordinator in former Michigan DC Jesse Minter. Minter was brought over by head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the hope is he can help the defensive rebound from last season.
Joining Harbaugh and Minter from Michigan is linebacker Junior Colson, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Colson has deep familiarity with Minter and gave some insight into how the former collegiate DC creates his defensive attack.
Colson sat down with Chargers reporter Hayley Elwood to speak about a multitude of subjects, including Minter's defensive approach.
Elwood reveals that Minter spoke to her about the defensive structure, and how it is more about "concepts" than it is about learning and memorizing a selection of plays.
Colson was quick to agree and stated, "Communications are paramount. Especially in this type of defense. You gotta understand what's happening and what everyone is doing. He is right. It's not about the playcalling, it's about the concepts...if you understand what everyone is doing you're able to make the right calls and right checks."
Colson is alluding to Minter having his players focus more on learning a concept about what the other pieces of the defense are doing, resulting in correct checks being made against offensive schemes.
Minter's way of doing things might be far different than former head coach and defensive play caller, Brandon Staley, who was relieved of his duties before the 2023 season concluded.
If Minter can teach the Chargers defense to follow his way of thinking, the unit could be dangerous in the 2024 season. There is a lot of hope that Colson can be a day-one starter, and it sounds like his familiarity with these "concepts" will allow him to have a leg up on making the 53-man roster.