Chargers News: Justin Herbert Responds to Uncharacteristically Banging Helmet on Bench
During the conclusion of the third quarter of the 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was seen shoving his helmet into the sideline bench. As the Chargers offense once again struggled to score and consistently move the ball down the field, Herbert made a rare emotional display.
Herbert appeared much more composed during his postgame press conference, and called the heated moment a part of the NFL. “Just the NFL. Part of the game. Emotion,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. He did mention a specific play or moment that caused his outburst.
Between exhausting offensive penalties, lots of pressure, and a nagging injury, there were plenty of reasons for Herbert to let out a moment of frustration, albeit uncharacteristic. Herbert has been dealing with a foot/ankle injury since the preseason and exited early last week during the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the injury.
Herbert managed to be ready to play this week, but even his presence could not give the Chargers offense the spark they needed. After the Chargers scored 10 points off of turnovers the defense forced, they could not create their own drives or momentum for the rest of the game.
The Chargers regularly got caught behind the sticks because of penalties and endured poor field positioning for much of the game after the first quarter.
The Chargers did not score in the second half for the second straight game, leading to another loss. Los Angeles has gone up against two good defenses in the Steelers and Chiefs, but 10 points against these foes is simply not enough offense for the team to contend with the best in the NFL.
Sure, the Chargers performed better in their first two games, but against the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, who aren't exactly the most intimidating teams defensively.
Herbert noted after the game that the Chargers must improve on third down and limiting penalties, two starting points that would certainly help. The Chargers also need to get healthier, especially with offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both out. The good news is the Chargers have a bye, which will hopefully give them extra time to get Herbert, Slater, and Alt ready for their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
