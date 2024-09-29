Chargers News: Khalil Mack Reacts to Derwin James Missing Critical Chiefs Game
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their defensive leaders in their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs because the NFL suspended safety Derwin James Jr. for one game. James was suspended for a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth that the NFL deemed illegal. James appealed the suspension, but his appeal was declined.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh did not agree with the suspension of James, but his team will have to manage without James against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.
Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, another one of the team's defensive leaders, acknowledged that it will be hard for the team to not have James available.
"It's always tough when you're missing the heartbeat of your defense out there," Khalil Mack said, via the Chargers on Youtube. "Just understanding how Derwin played last week, I seen a lot of guys that were out there looking a little fearful on the other side of the ball. Not having him out there, I know it's going to be a great challenge for us but it's a great opportunity for Elijah [Molden] and Alohi [Gilman] to step in there and hold it down, along with A.J. Finley."
James is easily the best member of the Chargers' secondary. He is a two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, and sets the tone in the back of the defense with his physical play. James has 21 total tackles and one sack so far this season.
James' absence will not be ideal given that the Chargers are going up against the Chiefs, who have won each of their last five games against Los Angeles. The Chargers are facing the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, which surprisingly has not been firing on all cylinders through the first three weeks of the season.
Along with the absence of James, the Chargers will be without one of their other captains and defensive stars. Offensive tackle and captain Rashawn Slater will miss the game because of a pectoral injury, and edge rusher Joey Bosa is out because of a hip injury. Both Slater and Bosa exited the loss to the Steelers early last Sunday.
