Chargers News: Star Edge Rusher Angling for Bounce Back Year
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season looking for some redemption after finishing this past year with a record of 5-12. Los Angeles brought in a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, to right the ship and he has brought a new sense of hope to the team.
Harbaugh has been known as one of the better coaches in football over the years and the organization is hopeful that he can turn the team around. Many of the Bolts players have been energized since the arrival of Harbaugh, including star defensive edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Bosa will now get to work under defensive coordinator Jessie Minter's schemes, giving him a good chance for a better 2024 season. Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire broke down how Bosa is getting ready for the new year.
"After missing the second half of the 2023 season with a foot injury, Bosa looks to have a completely healthy season. We know that the talent is there with Bosa, even as he inches closer to age 30, but he hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug, appearing in just 14 games in the past two seasons. The edge rusher position is the strength of Jesse Minter’s defense. They will be relying on that group for success, so it’s imperative that Bosa stays on the field for it to materialize, and it starts in camp."
Bosa will be a key part to what the Chargers do this season but his health is the key. He has to find a way to remain on the field if he wants to give his all to the organization.
The Chargers' defense is vastly different when he's on the field, giving them a strong pass rush to work around. The hope is that Bosa can remain healthy this season and we can see how dominant he truly can be.
