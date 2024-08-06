Chargers' Offensive Lineman Seemingly Injured at Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers can't seem to catch a break when it comes to the health of their players on offense Rookie Ladd McConkey apparently injured himself in team drills and has since not been back to practice. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that McConkey is "working through something."
Now, the team has suffered a second injury on the offense, with backup left guard Jordan McFadden exiting practice with a trainer.
Chargers beat writer Kris Rhim stated that McFadden left practice with a trainer, which could mean that the second-year offensive lineman might have suffered a significant injury.
The Chargers have been dealing with offensive linemen injuries for quite a while, and losing McFadden for a significant amount of time would be detrimental to the depth of the OL unit.
In 2023, the Chargers lost center Corey Linsley for the season, and he has since stated he plans to retire due to a non-emergent heart issue. The team has since signed former Panthers center Bradley Bozeman to step in as starting center.
Even in 2024, the team is still dealing with injuries to starters. Potential starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III was injured at practice and has not returned. Though rookie Joe Alt is ahead of Pipkins on the depth chart, Pipkins is still a strong rotational piece the Chargers were set to rely on.
Now, with Pipkins being hurt and McFadden potentially joining him, the team will be without two of their best depth pieces on the offensive line.
McFadden walking with a trainer does not necessarily mean that he will be out for a significant amount of time, but exiting practice with a trainer can also indicate that a serious situation has transpired.
The hope is Coach Harbaugh or OC Greg Roman will offer an update on McFadden in the coming days, and that his injury is nothing too severe.
The Chargers are set to kick off preseason action on Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks come into town. The team will need all players available so they can start gelling together to prepare for the start of the regular season.
An injury that knocks McFadden out for weeks will see the potential starter not be ready for the regular season. The Chargers are set to kick off the regular season against their AFC West rivals in he Las Vegas Raiders.
With divisional matchups being as tough as they are, the Chargers will need McFadden back on the field.