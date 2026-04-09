Top Eight NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of the Draft

We have reached the point in the offseason when many are surprised that certain notable free agents are still available.

Usually age and disagreement over compensation are factors in why these players are still available. But we’re also two weeks away from the NFL draft, and most teams would rather take their chances there to fill their roster holes with younger, cheaper players who often provide better results than veterans.

Still, not everyone can draft the game-changing wide receiver in the first round, which could lead to a handful of notable veterans getting a phone call from needy teams after the draft.



However, it’s not just big-name wide receivers who are available. A future Hall of Fame quarterback is still out there for the taking, one who landed at No. 21 on our initial list of the top 50 free agents .



Here are the best available free agents, and their ideal landing spots, two weeks out from the draft.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Ideal landing spot: Steelers

If Rodgers intends to play a 22nd NFL season, the Steelers might be his only landing spot, with other quarterback-needy teams going in different directions in free agency. Pittsburgh needs Rodgers just as much because Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard are the current top options. Additionally, the quarterback class for the upcoming draft is considered to be weak.

Rodgers, who turns 43 in December, was accurate and decisive with the ball last season while guiding the Steelers to the AFC North title. He completed 65.7% of his passes with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

2. Jauan Jennings, WR

Ideal landing spot: Raiders

It’s puzzling that a productive playmaker with a willingness to block hasn’t found a home yet. He turns 29 in July, but maybe there’s more to this story.

Jennings made some enemies last year with the unnecessary stunts he did on the field. Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris certainly isn’t a fan of Jennings . And maybe the former 49ers standout isn’t willing to play at a bargain price and would rather wait for better opportunities after the draft.

Last season, Jennings had 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. The year prior, Jennings delivered 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Joey Bosa, edge

Ideal landing spot: 49ers

Either Cheryl Bosa knows something , or she really wants her two sons playing for the 49ers this season.

It’s been a month since she posted the edited photo depicting the brothers in 49ers uniforms, but maybe San Francisco is waiting to see whether it lands a top edge rusher in the draft. Also, money could be an issue after the 49ers splurged for wide receiver Mike Evans and took on the contract of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa .

Regardless of whether Joey and Nick reunite in San Francisco, the older Bosa, who turns 31 in July, should receive more interest after the draft. He picked up his play in the back half of his lone season with the Bills, recording five sacks and five forced fumbles.

4. Deebo Samuel, WR

Ideal landing spot: Colts

Samuel hasn’t made the same impact he did in his All-Pro 2021 season, but taking fewer snaps in the backfield likely added a few extra years to his career.

The 30-year-old only had 17 carries last season and was asked to do more as a receiver due to the injuries to No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin and star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who only played in seven games.

He’s not as dynamic as he once was. Still, it bodes well that his route-running skills and reliable hands led to him recording 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

5. Stefon Diggs, WR

Ideal landing spot: Falcons

Diggs had a memorable comeback season, helping the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl. He had dominant stretches, stepped up when it mattered most and gave Drake Maye a much-needed security blanket.

But Diggs’s off-field issues were too much to ignore last season. Even if he resolves his legal matters , it’s going to be difficult for Diggs to find a team to bet on him as he enters his age-33 season.

But the tape doesn’t lie, and Diggs was extremely productive last year with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

6. Taylor Decker, OT

Ideal landing spot: Ravens

Decker has had an eventful offseason. First, the Lions asked him to take a pay cut, but he put pressure on the organization after he announced that he’s committed to playing an 11th NFL season.

Ultimately, the Lions made him a cap casualty and will likely fill their left tackle opening in the draft. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Decker is forced to retire, considering that there’s good depth in this year’s draft class for tackles.

It would be wise for Decker to join a contender and be more of an insurance player in case of injury. He has dealt with injuries in his career, but Decker has played in at least 14 games the past three seasons.

7. Calais Campbell, DT

Ideal landing spot: Lions

While it would be remarkable for Campbell to continue his career at 40, it shouldn’t be a surprise based on how well he played last season with the Cardinals.

He still commands plenty of attention on the field and has more to offer his teammates with his wealth of knowledge. The Lions could use Campbell to provide depth behind Alim McNeill and mentorship for 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams.

Campbell, who has appeared in 278 games in 18 seasons, recorded 6.5 sacks and nine QB hits last season.

8. David Njoku, TE

Ideal landing spot: Dolphins

With more teams prioritizing two tight ends, Njoku could be a valuable asset because of his exceptional blocking. He’s no longer as effective as a pass catcher, but he still provided 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Browns.

Njoku’s presence could benefit new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De’Von Achane. Njoku, who turns 30 in July, has appeared in 118 career games with 384 total catches across nine seasons.

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