Chargers' Trey Pipkins Injury Could be Cause For Concern
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins left practice early with a trainer on Saturday during 11-on-11 drills. Pipkins now will not be practicing on Sunday as he did not arrive in pads to the Chargers joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Pipkins' injury has not been specified yet, and it's unclear how long he is expected to be out of practice.
Pipkins came into training camp expected to be one of the five starting offensive linemen Chargers this season after a strong performance at OTAs in June. Pipkins, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Zion Johnson, and tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater led the way for the offensive line after OTAs.
The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman is entering his sixth NFL season after he was the Chargers' third-round pick in 2023. Slater recently signed a three-year extension with the Chargers in the spring of 2023, securing that he is signed with the team for another two seasons.
With Pipkins out, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes came in and played center for the Chargers, while Bozeman moved to right guard for practice. Jaimes and Bozeman later switched, giving Jaimes playing time at guard as well.
The other primary offensive lineman who has missed time this training camp is left tackle Rashawn Slater, the top player on the line. Slater left practice early during the first Friday and missed practice the following day before returning that Monday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh later said they kept Slater out to be cautious, and he has been back on the line since.
More Injuries:
The offense's most significant injury is with starting quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has a plantar fascia injury and is currently wearing a boot at practice. the Chargers believe he will be back by the time the regular season starts for the Chargers on Sep. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is currently unable to practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick has filled in for Herbert while he is out.
Along with Herbert and Pipkins, the Chargers have several other players not participating in Sunday's practice or working off to the side including receivers Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Leon Johnson, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, running back Kimani Vidal, and linebacker Junior Colson.
More Chargers:
