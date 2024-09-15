Charger Report

Chargers Rookie Standout Leaves Game Early With Apparent Injury

Jeremy Hanna

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh prepares to enter the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
According to a report from Kris Rhimes of ESPN, Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson was taken to the locker room early with trainers. However, he was able to walk on his own.

Per CBS Sports, Colson is dealing with a hamstring issue and is questionable to return in the Chargers' game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Chargers will likely have Denzel Perryman play more snaps than normal to cover the position.

