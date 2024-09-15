Chargers Rookie Standout Leaves Game Early With Apparent Injury
According to a report from Kris Rhimes of ESPN, Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson was taken to the locker room early with trainers. However, he was able to walk on his own.
Per CBS Sports, Colson is dealing with a hamstring issue and is questionable to return in the Chargers' game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers will likely have Denzel Perryman play more snaps than normal to cover the position.
