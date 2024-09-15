Quentin Johnston Shakes Off Bust Label, Scores Multiple TDs For Chargers Before Halftime
Los Angeles Chargers sophomore wideout Quentin Johnston had a standout performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 2 matchup.
Johnston had his first touchdown of the season against the Carolina Panthers.
Johnston's 29-yard score came after he won against Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn in one-on-one coverage. The throw from Herbert was low to the inside, but the wideout reached down to make the catch.
Johnston's touchdown grab over Horn was an effort to prove his doubters wrong.
It was only Johnston's second catch of the game. Although Cameron Dicker missed the extra point, the receiver put the Chargers on the board with his touchdown. The Bolts then led the game 6-0.
Johnston then picked up his second touchdown of the contest to put the Chargers up 13-0 against the Panthers in the second quarter.
Johnston was wide in the open in the end zone for Herbert. Thus far, he's been the quarterback's primary target of the game.
The sophomore receiver's first-half performance was exactly what the Chargers were hoping he would be when they drafted him.
It's too soon to tell if this was Johnston's breakout game of the season; however, he's certainly making the case and there's still another half of football left to play.
Prior to his Week 2 performance, Johnston was a prime candidate to be traded and several people speculate he wouldn't be the No.4 receiver heading into the season.
The Chargers selected Johnston as the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The wideout was meant to add to the offense that year, but the hope was also that the TCU product would eventually fill the shoes of Keenan Allen.
Things quickly changed as Johnston had an underwhelming rookie year. He struggled with consistency and dropped passes. One dropped pass even cost Los Angeles a game against the Green Bay Packers.
Johnston was immediately labeled as a bad investment, but many speculated that it was simply growing pains at the start of a lengthy career with the Chargers.
"It was alright. Obviously, some games were better than others," Johnston said of his rookie season. "That was kind of my whole thing, just going in and being very critical of myself. Fixing that at practice and off the field, making it better for next season."
"I feel like the biggest lesson that I learned from last year … is confidence in my route running. I feel like I was pretty good in some areas, some routes," Johnston said via the team transcript. "Going back, a lot of stuff I could have been a little bit lower on some routes or had more patience with other things.
Let's see what Johnston has in store for the second half of Week 2.