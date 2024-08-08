Chargers Set to Miss Playoffs in New Buy/Sell Projection
In Bleacher Report's latest analysis of the NFL's most hyped teams, writer Brad Gagnon explains why the Los Angeles Chargers will likely miss the playoffs despite the excitement surrounding the new beginning for the Bolts.
The hype for Los Angeles began last season when Brandon Staley was fired after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The big secret was who the Chargers would hire to replace Staley and if said coach would be able to build the Bolts back up after a nightmarish season.
In January, the organization announced that Jim Harbaugh would be the Chargers' new head coach. A move that shocked fans and sent a sense of hope through the city.
It seemed that the unprecedented move by the Bolts made the case for a new head honcho in Los Angeles. Gone were the days of the Rams, and the city welcomed an exciting new opportunity for the Chargers to become the football team of Los Angeles.
The hype continued to build for the Bolts until quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a plantar fascia injury in his right foot at training camp.
"I think if your quarterback has something like plantar fascia in his right foot, it's always problematic," ESPN's Adam Schefter said via The Pat McAfee Show.
"Again, I expect Justin Herbert to play Week 1," Schefter added. "I expect that this injury would be there for him. I expect that there will be pain-killing injections to deal with some of that pain on Sunday. These are not fun injuries. They're very painful. They're very uncomfortable. "
The Chargers' potential playoff run came to a screeching halt when Herbert was injured, according to Gagnon. Though all hope isn't lost, Herbert will be expected to play in a brand new offense the moment he returns, a heavy task.
"Where it's not ideal for Justin Herbert, is it's a new head coach, it's a new offensive coordinator, it's a new offensive line, it's some new receivers," Schefter said. "They moved on from Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, you want to develop the chemistry with Justin Herbert."
Gagnon believes based on the Chargers' division, their lowly defensive performance in 2023 and the time it will take Herbert to adjust when he returns is too heavy of a load for Los Angeles to reach the playoffs.
Gagnon's prediction is the Chargers will have a 7-10 record in 2024 and will miss the playoffs in the first season of the Harbaugh era.
If this were to come true, it would be an anticlimactic season after such an electrifying offseason. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be so outlandish since nothing ever seems to go right for the Chargers.