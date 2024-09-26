Chargers Sign Former Ravens Safety to Active Roster
Veteran NFL safety Tony Jefferson was able to revitalize his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers after announcing his retirement a year ago. A season ago the former Baltimore Raven was out of the NFL and was participating in a league-sponsored fellowship to gain experience working in a front office. Although, Jefferson has general manager aspirations, a call by the Chargers in the offseason has led him back to the gridiron.
To close out the Chargers' 2024 preseason the former Oklahoma Sooner put together one of the most impressive defensive performances against the Dallas Cowboys. Jefferson looked like a video game character on the field as he put together a stat line that consisted of 14 tackles (11 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, two passes defended, and a quarterback hit. This outing by Jefferson made it nearly impossible for the Chargers' front office to let him out of the building.
The incredible performance by Jefferson got the attention of Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh who could only use one word to describe the game he witnessed by his oldest member of his Los Angeles secondary.
" Sensational game... a sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles. I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother [Raven head coach John Harbaugh]...it was great to see him do so well tonight."
Jefferson did not make the initial 53-man roster and was relegated to the Chargers' practice, however, he was recently upgraded to active ahead of their game against AFC West Divisional rival the Kansas City Chiefs. With the recent suspension of All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr, Jefferson will have the opportunity to participate in their week four matchup.
The Chargers' depth chart currently has an undrafted rookie in 2023 AJ Finley slated to be the starter at strong safety, however, against a high-power Chiefs' offense, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter might consider starting Jefferson due to his decade of NFL experience.
If Jefferson is able to perform well on Sunday against Kansas City, it could make for one of the best stories in the NFL this season. A guy who entered retirement in order to work towards his post-NFL career ends up back on a roster as a key contributor, sounds like something fans would see in a sports movie. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Chargers nation could be hearing Jefferson's name a lot on Sunday.
