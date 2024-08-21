Chargers Star Joey Bosa Continues to be Held Out of Practice
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa remained out of Tuesday's practice and has not practiced since he left the Chargers' joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 4 with a hand/wrist issue.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Aug. 12 that Bosa was 'working through something,' but no other specifics have been provided.
Bosa is coming off of two injury-riddled seasons in which he was limited to just 14 out of 34 possible games. In 2022, Bosa was limited to just five games as he underwent surgery to repair a groin injury. In 2023, Bosa dealt with a hamstring injury and a fractured toe early in the year and was later placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury.
Through the nine games he played in 2023, Bosa recorded 20 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
The four-time Pro Bowler has not played in at least 16 games since the 2021 season, when he racked up 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. In the five seasons he has played at least 12 games, Bosa has notched double-digit sacks four times.
Outside of Bosa, safeties Derwin James and Thomas Harper, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly, wide receiver D.J. Chark, and edge Chris Rumph II were absent from Tuesday's practice, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Bosa's injury status remains unclear, but the Chargers have gotten positive injury news this week — particularly with quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert returned to practice on Monday, his first time practicing since he was diagnosed on July 31 with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He had previously worn a boot on his foot the two weeks prior, but was back in shoes and at practice, taking 11-on-11 drills once again.
The return of Herbert to the field even brought Harbaugh to say, "I thought I heard music, voices of angels."
Herbert is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, which begins on Sep. 8 when the Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders.
More Chargers:
Jim Harbaugh Announces Starting QB For Chargers Final Preseason Game vs Cowboys
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Provides Optimistic Outlook on Justin Herbert's Week 1 Status