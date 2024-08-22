Easton Stick's Time With Chargers May Be Running Out
Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick is on a downward spiral that may cost him his spot on the roster.
Stick most recently led Los Angeles to a 13-9 preseason loss to the Rams. Although the loss isn't very significant, the issues Stick displayed were concerning.
In his second preseason start, Stick completed 8 of 13 passes for 85 yards and posted 22 rushing yards on five carries.
His most memorable play of the game was a fumbled snap at the Rams' 1-yard line. He also threw an interception in Rams territory on consecutive possessions.
"We get all the way down to the 1 and we fumble the snap and have a turnover in the red zone," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "Those are the kind of things you can't do. You have to control those controllables."
All in all, the performance was ugly.
"We've got to get our of our own way a little bit and obviously it starts with me being cleaner," Stick said.
Stick has three turnovers through two preseason starts. Throughout practice, he's also thrown a number of picks in team drills.
The underperformance hasn't been as reassuring as Herbert's replacement. Thankfully, Herbert is already back at practice, but his plantar fascia injury could have looming effects.
The new regime in Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are not as kind when it comes to underperformance.
The Chargers quickly released Max Duggan and Casey Bauman after the two backup quarterbacks were losing traction in the ongoing competition.
Harbaugh made it clear that the backup quarterbacks are required to meet the same standards as Herbert. The coaching staff wants to see similar performances from the second and third-string quarterbacks.
Stick led the Chargers offense for the final four games of the 2023 season after Herbert sustained a season-ending finger injury. He went 0-4 as a starter for Los Angeles.
It's important to note that Stick's performance was under a different regime. But it's also worth noting that Stick is trending in the wrong direction. His performances as of late have been anything but consistent.
The Chargers have no chance without Herbert if Stick remains the No.2 quarterback. This puts so much weight on the starting quarterback. Injuries are unavoidable and if the Chargers don't want to crumble without Herbert, the team needs a viable long-term option at quarterback. And that person is not Stick.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Chargers sign another quarterback in the near future.
